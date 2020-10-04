ANUCET to start from October 16 at 10 centres in A.P.

Adikavi Nannaya University (ANU-Rajamahendravaram) Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao on Saturday said that the ANU Common Entrance Test-2020 (ANUCET) would commence from October 16 in the ten centres including Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada cities in the State. The four-day test will conclude on October 19.
As many as 6,810 candidates have applied for ANUCET-2020 for admissions to various post-graduation courses being offered on the university campus here and ANU campus at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We have put in place all precautions for the conduct of the entrance exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can download hall tickets from the university website www.aknu.edu.in and grievances can be registered over phone at 70930-08477,” Prof. Jagannadha Rao said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath