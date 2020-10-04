Andhra Pradesh

ANUCET to start from October 16 at 10 centres in A.P.

Adikavi Nannaya University (ANU-Rajamahendravaram) Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao on Saturday said that the ANU Common Entrance Test-2020 (ANUCET) would commence from October 16 in the ten centres including Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada cities in the State. The four-day test will conclude on October 19.

As many as 6,810 candidates have applied for ANUCET-2020 for admissions to various post-graduation courses being offered on the university campus here and ANU campus at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district for the 2020-21 academic year.

“We have put in place all precautions for the conduct of the entrance exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can download hall tickets from the university website www.aknu.edu.in and grievances can be registered over phone at 70930-08477,” Prof. Jagannadha Rao said.

