Anti-Corruption Bureau officials trap Andhra Pradesh power distribution AE
Accused demanded ₹50,000, aqua farmer alleged
Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APEPDCL) Assistant Engineer (AE) Kuchipudi Srinivas, of Denduluru Section, while he was allegedly taking ₹50,000 from an aqua farmer.
Following a complaint lodged by farmer, G. Gangaraju, that the accused AE demanded bribe for issuing electric metre for his fish tank located at Denduluru village in West Godavari district, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the engineer, while receiving the amount on Friday. The accused would be arrested and produced in the Special Court for ACB Cases. Investigation is on.
