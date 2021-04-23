Anti Corruption Bureau arrests former TDP MLA Narendra

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrest.

Former Ponnur MLA and chairman of Sangam Dairy Dhullipalla Narendra Kumar was arrested by a team of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) police at Chintalapudi village in Ponnur mandal on April 23.

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrest and said that a string of arrests of TDP leaders showed the vengefulness of the YSRCP government.

A posse of 100 police personnel swooped on the residence of Mr. Narendra and took him into custody. A notice was served under section 50(2) of the CrPC.

Earlier, the ACB had registered cases under sections 418, 419 and 420 against Mr. Narendra, who is expected to be produced at the ACB court in Vijayawada.