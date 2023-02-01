Antarvedi Kalyanotsav, procession of chariot enthrals devotees in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

February 01, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - ANTARVEDI

The divine wedding ritual of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Rajyalaxmi was witnessed by scores of devotees at Antarvedi in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district at 12.46 a.m. on Wednesday (February 1).

The Kalyanotsav began after public representatives and district officials presented silk robes to the standing deities. Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Collector Himanshu Shukla presented the silk robes.

The Kalyanotsav was held under the aegis of Antarvedi temple board chairman and founder family member Kalidindi Kumara Rama Gopala Raja Bahadur’s family.

Amid Vedic chants, the devotees witnessed the Kalyanotsav till morning. On Wednesday (February 1), the devotees joined the procession of the standing deities on the wooden chariot that was pulled into the streets of Antarvedi village. Thousands of devotees joined the procession.

The Endowments and Police Departments provided all the facilities including transportation for the devoteees to reach the temple. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the temple, chariot procession areas, and the beach to prevent any untoward incident. The Kalyanotsav was conducted peacefully.