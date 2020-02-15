Annual Brahmotsavams begin at two major temples

The annual Brahmotsavams at two major temples under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) began on a grand note here on Friday.

The nine-day annual festival at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram near here began with the hoisting of the sacred flag atop the ‘Dhwaja Sthambham’. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Joint Executive Officer P. Basanth Kumar took part in the festivities, while priests formally hoisted the flag amid chanting of Vedic hymns during the auspicious ‘Meena Lagnam’.

Mr. Singhal said that civil works worth ₹24 lakh and electrical decorations worth ₹6.75 lakh were taken up to spruce up the temple.

“Similarly, we have roped in 250 ‘Srivari Sevaks’ and 150 scouts and guides to take up voluntary activities during the festival,” he said.

The ‘Pushkarini’ was cleaned and filled with water ahead of the ‘Chakra Snanam’ ritual slated for February 22. Arrangements for Anna Prasadam (food) have been made for 500 devotees every day, which would go up on Garuda Seva day (February 18).

At the Sri Kapileswara temple in Tirupati, the Dhwajarohanam (flag hoisting ceremony) was performed as per Saiva Agama tradition at 8.04 a.m. in Kumbha Lagnam.

TTD has spent ₹20.5 lakh on civil works and ₹6 lakh on serial illumination, apart from procuring four tonnes of flowers for decoration of the temple. On ‘Maha Sivaratri’ day (February 21), food will be prepared for thousands of devotees in anticipation of a large influx of devotees.