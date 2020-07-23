ANM prevented from entering her house amid COVID fear

Local residents reportedly did not allow an ANM to enter her house throughout Wednesday night at Alcot Thota area here as her husband tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
The incident occurred after her husband was admitted to a COVID Care Centre after four-day home isolation.
The incident came to light on Thursday after she posted a video online, seeking help from authorities. In her mid-30s, she serves as an ANM at Burrilanka and lives in her own house at Alcot Thota.
In the video, in which she was seen waiting outside her house in rain, she alleged how she was denied entry to her house since Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the police have swung into action and counselled the locals.
Two Town circle inspector B. Venkateswara Rao told The Hindu, “Last week, the ANM’s husband tested positive for COVID and was admitted to a quarantine centre after four-day home isolation. Panicked by the COVID case, the local residents did not allow her to enter her house on Wednesday night.”
However, the locals allowed the ANM to stay in her house after they were counselled by the police on Thursday afternoon.
The ANM was made to undergo the COVID test again and she tested negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath