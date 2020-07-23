ANM prevented from entering her house amid COVID fear

Local residents reportedly did not allow an ANM to enter her house throughout Wednesday night at Alcot Thota area here as her husband tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The incident occurred after her husband was admitted to a COVID Care Centre after four-day home isolation.

The incident came to light on Thursday after she posted a video online, seeking help from authorities. In her mid-30s, she serves as an ANM at Burrilanka and lives in her own house at Alcot Thota.

In the video, in which she was seen waiting outside her house in rain, she alleged how she was denied entry to her house since Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the police have swung into action and counselled the locals.

Two Town circle inspector B. Venkateswara Rao told The Hindu, “Last week, the ANM’s husband tested positive for COVID and was admitted to a quarantine centre after four-day home isolation. Panicked by the COVID case, the local residents did not allow her to enter her house on Wednesday night.”

However, the locals allowed the ANM to stay in her house after they were counselled by the police on Thursday afternoon.

The ANM was made to undergo the COVID test again and she tested negative.