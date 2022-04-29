Anil Kumar Singhal takes oath as ex-officio member of TTD trust board

Principal Secretary Revenue (endowments) Anil Kumar Singhal on Friday took oath as an ex-officio member of the TTD trust board.

At a brief function organized at bangaru vakili inside the hill temple the TTD Addl EO AV Dharma reddy administered him the oath of office and secrecy.

Later as is customary the priests showered vedasirvachanams on him at Ranganaykula mandapam while the authorities honored him with laddu and theertha prasadam of the deity.

TTD JEO (health and education) Sada Bhargavi, Dy EOs Ramesh babu and Kasturi bai were also present.