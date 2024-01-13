Anganwadi workers launch signature campaign in support of their demands

January 13, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Agitating Anganwadi workers and helpers on January 13 (Saturday) launched a campaign to gather one-crore signatures in support of their demands.

About 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers had launched an indefinite strike in Andhra Pradesh on December 12, 2023, in support of their 11-point charter of demands.

The government had held discussions with the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Unions for five times. But the talks failed as the striking workers insisted that their demand for an increase in salary be met.

“The talks held on Friday failed for the fifth time as Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy refused to budge on the demand for salary hike,” said A.P. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union leader G. Baby Rani.

Thousands of workers and helpers participated in the signature campaign across the State, said CITU leader K. Bharathi.

After the talks on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government would take steps for distribution of nutritional diet for pregnant women and children at the Anganwadi Centres.

In Vijayawada, the protesters raised slogans against the government for not addressing their issues for the last 33 days.