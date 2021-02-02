Anganwadi centres, primary schools reopen after pandemic

After a gap of 10 months, primary schools and Anganwadi centres reopened in the State. Children were seen attending classes in play way in the Anganwadi Pre-Primary Schools on Monday.
Following the directions of the government, all the 55,607 Anganwadi schools, renamed as Pre-Primary Schools, were reopened. Teachers, Anganwadi supervisors, Child Development Project Officers and staff of Women Development and Child Welfare officials decked up the centres.
Children were seen attending classes by wearing masks and face shields. In some primary schools, children brought willingness letters from their parents as many private schools insisted on submitting the consent letters.
Ayahs were seen busy preparing mid-day meals for the children in the centres and the teachers taught rhymes, good habits and alphabets by showing play material in the pre-primary centres.
Managements of the schools sanitised the classrooms and the premises, and cleaned the toilets before opening. Students brought water bottles and hand napkins on their own.
Parents dropped their children at the Anganwadi centres and at the government primary schools.
WD&CW Director Kritika Shukla said instructions had been given to take up sanitation drive in all Anganwadi Centres and keep the premises clean. The teachers and ayahs had been directed to arrange drinking water and other facilities in the centres across the State, she added.
