Andhra University to conduct APPGECET

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (APPGECET), for admission into PG courses in engineering and pharmacy, will be held by Andhra University this year. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has entrusted the task to AU and P. Srinivasa Rao, Principal, AU College of Engineering (A), will be the Convener.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated the office of the convener, APPGECET-2020, in the examination block of AUCE on Monday. APPGECET is a Statewide common entrance test for admission into all Post Graduate programmes in engineering and pharmacy i.e., for all admissions into M.E./M.Tech/M.Pharmacy courses for the year 2020.

The examinations will be held on May 2, 3 and 4. They are categorised into 13 different examinations, depending on the availability and the qualifying degree. APPGECET-2020 is an online examination.