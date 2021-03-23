Andhra University lodges complaint against fake website

It is inviting applications to fill posts in the varisty, says Registrar

Officials from Andhra University on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police against a fake website — careers99 — for allegedly inviting applications to fill various posts in the varsity. According to AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, the website was found inviting online applications from the eligible candidates for 44 teaching and non-teaching posts such as professors, junior assistants, typists, record assistants, security guards, attenders and a few others. The fake website claimed that these jobs are vacant in Andhra University and advised the candidates to send their applications to the management of careers99.com with an e-mail account of gvshivakumar4@gmail.com, a release from the Registrar stated. In this regard, he also appealed to people not to be misled with false information and deceived by such fake websites.