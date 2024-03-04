Andhra Rasthra Samiti holds rally in Vizianagaram

March 04, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Rasthra Samiti (ARS) political party’s State president J. Koteswara Rao, on Monday, said that existing mainstream parties had done maximum injustice to the State with the lack of consistent policies on State capital and other issues after the division of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Along with party leaders, he organised a rally in Vizianagaram and urged the people to extend their support to ARS, which had a clear vision about the development of the State. Speaking to media, he said that proper distribution of land to needy people would pave way for more agriculture activity and strengthening of rural economy within a decade.

He said that the party would strive hard for the establishment of capital in Amaravati itself, since the previous government had already started the construction activity in 2015. “Money, caste, region and others have become tools for mainstream parties to get votes in the elections. We never indulge in such activities since future generations need clean administration in all levels,” said Mr. Koteswara Rao.