GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh’s first human milk bank to be launched in Tirupati on April 3

Milk bank to be opened at Government Maternity Hospital; milk collected at the bank to be fed to infants free of cost

April 01, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
The Rotary Human Milk Bank at the Government Maternity Hospital in Tirupati is all set for inauguration on Wednesday.

The Rotary Human Milk Bank at the Government Maternity Hospital in Tirupati is all set for inauguration on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State’s first human milk bank has been established under the aegis of the Rotary Club of Tirupati. It will be inaugurated at the Government Maternity Hospital in Tirupati on Wednesday, April 3.

The idea is to encourage mothers endowed with surplus milk to donate it. Mothers who unfortunately lost their infants or women who had a failed delivery are also considered probable donors.

“Their consent will be of great help as an estimated 8 lakh infants are deprived of mother’s milk in India,” says T. Damodaram, chairman of the Rotary Human Milk Bank project.

As formula milk cannot provide all the essential nutrients, mother’s milk has become an indispensable form of feed. As there are very few such facilities in India, we have come up with this proposal, says the project’s co-chairman, M. Hemachandra.

After scientifically testing the donors, the milk collected from them will be pasteurised and stored in deep freezers at the bank to be used for a maximum period of three months. The collected milk will be fed to infants free of cost.

The bank is established at the second floor of the hospital building, which will be formally inaugurated by the Collector G. Lakshmisha and MCT Commissioner Aditi Singh, in the presence of Rotary District Covernor Uday Kumar Bhaskara and Director of Medical Education D.S.V.L. Narasimham.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / infants

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.