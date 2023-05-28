Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders acting in a partial manner in implementing welfare schemes, alleges JSP

May 28, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Jana Sena Party’s State Programme Organising Committee secretary Babu Paluru on Sunday alleged that the people’s representatives of YSR Congress Party, including Bobbili MLA S.Chinaappala Naidu, were acting in a partial manner in extending welfare schemes to the people.

Addressing a media conference in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district, he alleged that the first priority was being given only to the YSRCP activists in Bobbili and other parts of the district. “MLAs are publicly saying that YSRCP activists would be given the first priority in jobs and welfare schemes. They forgot that they are representing all sections of people, in their respective constituencies,” said Mr. Babu.