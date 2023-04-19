HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Youth, with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, dies while undergoing treatment in KGH in Visakhapatnam

The deceased, an inmate of an NGO Home in Visakhapatnam, was a cerebral palsy patient; a total 21 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital, and their condition is stable, says KGH Superintendent

April 19, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

A youth, who was suspected to have been infected with COVID-19, died while undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) here on April 18, P. Ashok Kumar, KGH Superintendent, told The Hindu on April 19 (Wednesday).

The deceased, an inmate of an NGO Home in the city, was admitted to the KGH on April 17.

“A cerebral palsy patient, the deceased was confined to bed for long. He died due to lung complications. He tested negative for COVID-19 in the RTPCR test,” Dr. Ashok Kumar said.

Girl tests negative

A 10-year-old girl, who is also a cerebral palsy patient and an inmate of the same NGO Home, was brought to the hospital on Wednesday after she tested positive for COVID-19 in the rapid antigen test.

She, however, tested negative in the RTPCR report. “She is undergoing treatment in the Paediatric Ward,” he said.

Dr. Ashok Kumar said a total 21 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the hospital, and the condition of all them was stable.

