Andhra Pradesh: Yanamala questions motive behind Jagan’s London visit

‘CBI court permitted him to visit Switzerland for the WEF annual meeting’

‘CBI court permitted him to visit Switzerland for the WEF annual meeting’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to London was shrouded in mystery, as the CBI court orders had clearly said it was “permitting the petitioner / A1 to visit Switzerland for the period from May 19 to 31 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.”

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnudu sought to know the “actual motive behind Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to London.”

“Doubts are being expressed that his foreign trip is aimed at stashing the ill-gotten money abroad,” the TDP leader said.

The ruling party leaders owed an explanation on the Chief Minister’s “unauthorised secret visit to London, along with his wife and another person.”

If the court had given Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy permission to visit London, why was it not included in his itinerary, he questioned. “Is it not contempt of court?” the TDP leader asked.