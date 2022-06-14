Andhra Pradesh: withdraw GO No. 117 immediately, teachers’ unions urge State government

‘It will adversely impact the education system’

Several teachers organisations on Tuesday asked the State government to withdraw GO No. 117 immediately saying that it would adversely impact the education system.

A few days ago, the government issued orders introducing many reforms in the education system. According to the new orders, posts of headmasters and physical education teachers will be abolished if there is no adequate student strength in the schools. The teachers will have to take up to 48 classes in a week. There will be no Telugu medium till Class VIII. Teachers’ unions in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvatipuram districts are vehemently opposing this order.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (Registered No.1938) Vizianagaram unit president D. Eswara Rao said that the government’s proposal would lead to many complications. “The teachers will have to take classes continuously without any break. There is no chance for preparation and rest. Many posts of headmasters, physical education teachers and others will be reduced with the new order,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation General Secretary J.A.V.R.K. Eswara Rao said that the agitations would continue till the GO was withdrawn by the government. “All the Unions will hold a meeting in Vizianagaram on June 15 to chalk out further action plan on the issue,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’s Association State president A.G. Ganapathi Rao said that the primary education would be severely affected with the implementation of new orders. “Apart from teachers, students will also be victims with the removal of Telugu medium from Classes first to eight. Many posts will be abolished with only English medium. Many posts will also be abolished in schools where the total student strength is below 137,” said Mr. Ganapathi Rao. “The government is intentionally harassing teachers and ruining education system in Andhra Pradesh. APPTA will stage protests if the government does not withdraw its controversial orders,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh SC ST Upadhya Sangham State president Samala Simhachalam said that abolition of HM and PET posts if the student strength was below 137 was highly deplorable. He said that there would be no teachers for many subjects including Hindi if the GO was implemented without any modifications. “According to the national norms, there should be 1:30 ratio of teachers and students to improve academic standards. Additional burden on teachers will lead to deterioration of standards in primary education,” Mr. Simhachalam said.