Andhra Pradesh: withdraw false cases, demand JSP leaders

‘Government resorting to arm-twisting whenever people’s issues are highlighted’

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Tuesday accused the State government of harassing its leaders by implicating them in false cases whenever the highlighted the peoples’ issues and “misdeeds” of the administration.

Addressing the media here, party leader M. Ravikumar, D. Rajendra Prasad, and V. Narasinga Rao urged the Police Department to withdraw the case filed against partly leader A. Mohana Rao, who they said had made “constructive criticism” against the government as per the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

“Many Ministers are using unparliamentary language and derogatory remarks against JSP president Pawan Kalyan. Cases should be filed against them instead of the JSP leaders,” they said.

“The government cannot file any case against me since freedom of speech is guaranteed for every individual under Article 19 of the Constitution,” said Mr. Mohana Rao.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad, who heads the party’s Legal Cell, said the filing of cases was a violation of the fundamental rights.

Mr. Ravikumar said the party would call for a State-wide agitation if cases were not withdrawn immediately.