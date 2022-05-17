Andhra Pradesh: Welfare schemes helped improve living standards of people, says S. Kota MLA

‘An amount of ₹1.5 lakh crore has so far been disbursed without giving scope for corruption’

S. Kota legislator K. Srinivasa Rao interacting with people as part of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP’ programme on Tuesday.

The YSRCP government’s welfare schemes were benefiting lakhs of people directly, and society in general, as money was coming into circulation at every level, Srungavarapukota MLA K. Srinivasa Rao said on Tuesday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore had been disbursed under various schemes through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method, which completely eliminated the role of middlemen, and without giving scope for corruption.

As part of ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP’ programme, the MLA interacted with the people of K. Gopalapalli village. He also disbursed cheques to students under the Vidya Deevena programme in S. Kota mandal parishad office.

Implementation of welfare schemes effectively would ensure financial stability for thousands of families, he said on the occasion.

“The living standards of people improved significantly in the last three years, thanks to the government schemes. That is why we are able to meet people confidently. The feedback from people is positive,” he said, and accused the opposition parties of making false allegations against the government.