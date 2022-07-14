Andhra Pradesh: V.R. Puram mandal worst-hit in ASR district

T. Appala Naidu July 14, 2022 19:47 IST

People from the habitations along the banks of the Sabari and the Godavari being evacuated

ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar interacting with a pregnant woman at a Primary Health Centre, where she was admitted as a precautionary measure in view of the floods, in the Chintoor Agency area on Thursday.

People from the habitations along the banks of the Sabari and the Godavari being evacuated

More than 36,000 people have so far been evacuated from the Polavaram submergence area along the Sabari and Godavari in the Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The Godavari has been receiving a huge inflow of flood waters from the Sabari, which flows through Chhattisgarh’s Dandakaranya region, leading to the submergence of the habitations along its banks. V.R. Puram mandal is the worst-hit as the river meets the Godavari here. The flood water is flowing above the bridge at the confluence point. The road connectivity between a group of habitations along the Sabari and the Godavari, and Chintoor has been cut off. Nearly 23,000 people from 7,852 families have been evacuated from V.R. Puram mandal. In an official release, District Collector Sumit Kumar said that 54 relief camps were set up. People from the 66 tribal gram panchayats were affected, he added.



Our code of editorial values