Andhra Pradesh: Volunteer removes husband’s name from ration card for widow pension

A village volunteer in Pulivendula constituency allegedly got the name of her husband removed from the ration card to become eligible for a widow pension.

Sayed Rehana Banu lives alone in Chakrayapet mandal in Kadapa district, while her husband Ballari Subhahan Basha lives in Rayachoti town in Annamayya district.

The issue came to light when Mr. Basha visited the village secretariat at Chakrayapet to apply for financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, when the staff told him about the removal of his name from the ration card.

Rayachoti Tahsildar confirmed Mr. Basha that the latter had been declared dead in the records that was changed from the login of Village Revenue Officer Yoganjaneya Reddy of Kothapalli-3 village secretariat.

Mr. Basha explained to the officials that his estranged wife, now working as a village volunteer in Chakrayapet, could have done this. He also appealed to the Annamayya Collector to intervene in the issue.