Andhra Pradesh: Verdict in Ramya murder case historic, says women’s panel chief

‘It demonstrates the intent of govt. to act against sexual offences’

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said that the capital punishment meted out to the accused in the N. Ramya murder case demonstrated the intent of the State government to ensure swift action in cases of sexual atrocities against women.

“The death penalty awarded to the accused Sasi Krishna shows the commitment and sincerity of the government and the hard work done by the police in the case. The judgment was given in nine months, and the National SC Commission praised the government and the police for acting swiftly in the case,” Ms. Padma said, adding that this was a historic judgment.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was anguished over the girl’s murder, helped the victim’s family in all aspects. Police collected all material and scientific evidences, filed the charge sheet in time as per the stipulations laid down in the Disha Act, which helped to secure capital punishment for the accused,” the Women’s Commission Chairperson said on Friday.