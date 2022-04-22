Andhra Pradesh: Two youths held, 13 bikes seized near Madanapalle

April 22, 2022

Police on Friday nabbed two youth and seized 13 two-wheelers worth ₹20 lakh near Kalakada mandal headquarters, 30 km from here. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari told reporters that a police team from Kalakada police station was on patrol duty on the Kalakada-Rayachoti road in the morning when they watched two youth moving suspiciously on two-wheelers. After a chase, the duo – identified as Mahesh (25) of Chinnamanydam and Kiran (23) of Madanapalle – was apprehended. After a preliminary investigation, as many as 13 two-wheelers were seized from a hideout near Madanapalle. The duo was allegedly involved in various cases of vehicle theft in various towns in Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts. One of the accused, Kiran, is a juvenile convict in the murder of an old woman when he was 11 years old. The two were produced before the designated court at Valmikipuram and were remanded at the sub-jail in Piler.



