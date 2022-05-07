Andhra Pradesh: TTD suspends a few weekly sevas at Tirumala up to June 30

Aim is to provide more darshan hours to the common pilgrims during summer, says official

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to temporarily suspend certain weekly sevas performed inside the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The weekly sevas such as ‘Astadala Padapadmaradana’ performed on Tuesday, ‘Thiruppavada’ (Thursday), and ‘Nijapada Darsanam’ (Friday) will be suspended till June 30.

The decision has been taken with an intention to provide more darshan hours to the common pilgrims following heavy turnout during the current summer.

"The mandatory daily sevas performed to the main deity will remain untouched. "A.V. Dharma Reddy TTD Additional Executive Officer

“However, ‘Nityakatla’, the mandatory daily sevas performed to the main deity, will remain untouched,” A.V. Dharma Reddy, TTD Additional Executive Officer, told The Hindu on Saturday.

The decision will enable the TTD to facilitate darshan to about 5,000 pilgrims additionally on Tuesdays and Fridays, and 9,000 devotees on Thursdays. This apart, the devotees need not wait for long hours in the Vaikuntam Complex or inside the temple.

The weekly sevas have already been dispensed with in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The daily sevas are, however, being performed in strict adherence to the ‘agama’ principles in ‘ekantham’.