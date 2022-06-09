Andhra Pradesh: TTD staffer injured in tussle over allotment of cottage
An employee of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), who is working in the cadre of a senior assistant at the MBC sub-enquiry office, sustained injuries in a tussle over allotment of a cottage late on Wednesday night.
According to the Tirumala police, a group of five people allegedly tried to barge into the sub-enquiry office, demanding allotment of a cottage. Venkaratnam, the on-duty senior assistant, tried to prevent them from entering the office. A member of the group, identified as Prithviraj alias Bablu, allegedly rained blows on Mr. Venkaratnam.
Having sustained injuries, Mr. Venkaratnam lodged a police complaint, after undergoing treatment at Aswini Hospital. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.
Meanwhile, CITU district general secretary Kandarapu Murali denounced the attack on the TTD employee and demanded stringent action against those involved in the incident.
