Andhra Pradesh to start afresh on Vizag metro rail

The State government has decided to appoint a new consultant for preparation of a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, which has been hanging fire for five years now, through open tender.

The government also decided to cancel the single bid of Essel Infra Consortium for developing three corridors consisting of a 42.55-km project in public-private partnership mode at a cost of ₹8,300 crore.

The government, in a GO issued on Monday, said the bidder did not offer much cost reduction. Moreover, the scope of the project had changed substantially in view of the new requirements indicated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the review meeting held on September 3. The government, accordingly, decided to appoint a new consultant for preparing a revised DPR. The Managing Director of Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) was asked to take necessary action.

Earlier order

The government had earlier issued orders approving the development of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project under PPP Model. It also accorded sanction to develop Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project under an innovative PPP model with a revalidated project cost of ₹8,300 crore. The government also permitted the AMRC to borrow ₹4,200 crore towards the cost of civil infrastructure from the External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) or any other foreign funding agencies/financial institutions with lower interest rates comparable to Indian banks interest rates with one time Sovereign Guarantee by the State Government.

It may be recalled that the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project was mooted in 2014 in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The Union government gave in-principle approval in 2015. According to the original plan, it was supposed to be completed by 2018. But the previous government dilly-dallied on the project for more than two years, by which time the Centre came out with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017. Subsequently, the State government was asked to re-examine and submit a fresh DPR.

The government’s decision to prepare the DPR afresh assumes significance in the wake of its plans to shift the Executive capital to Visakhapatnam soon. The government will have to revise the DPR in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy 2017. The revised DPR will be sent to the Centre for approval.