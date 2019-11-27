Andhra Pradesh to raise income limit for BPL category

In a major decision which is likely to impact welfare schemes and programmes, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has decided to enhance the income limit for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. A family with an annual income of ₹1.20 lakh in rural areas will now fall under the BPL category and in urban areas, the upper limit is ₹1.44 lakh per annum. The government will issue new ration cards in line with the new BPL criteria.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the Cabinet had decided to bifurcate the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) into the Andhra Pradesh Southern Distribution Company Limited and the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited.

Kadapa steel plant

The Cabinet also approved availing loans from banks through the Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation, he said. The Minister said a proposal to constitute separate commissions for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes was approved. The AP State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act would be amended, and a Bill in this regard would be tabled in the Assembly in the coming session, he said.

Referring to the Kadapa steel plant, Mr. Perni Nani said that foundation stone would be laid on December 26. The proposed steel plant would come up between Sunnapurallapalli and Pedha Nandaluru villages in Jammalamadugu mandal of Kadapa district. The State would establish AP High Grade Steel Corporation and acquire 3,295 acres of land for the steel plant. An agreement was reached with the National Mineral Development Corporation for supply of iron ore, he said.

Scheme for Kapus

The Minister said that a proposal to roll out a new scheme — YSR Kapu Nestam — was approved. The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance of ₹15,000 per annum for women in the 45-60 age group to improve living standards.

The benefit would be extended to Kapu, Balija, Telaga, Vontari, and sub-communities. Each beneficiary would receive ₹ 75,000 in five years, he said.