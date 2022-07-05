Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala temple ‘hundi’ nets over ₹500 crore in last four months

For the fourth month in a row, the income received from ‘hundi’ at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here crossed the ₹120-crore mark.

The ‘hundi’ fetched an income of ₹123.76 crore in June, taking the overall total to a little over ₹500 crore in the last four months.

According to statistics, the ‘hundi’ recorded an income ₹128 crore in March, followed by ₹127.50 crore in April, and ₹130.50 crore in May.

Officials sounded confident that the annual ‘hundi’ income during the current fiscal was likely to cross ₹1,500 crore, should the same trend continue.


