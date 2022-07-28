Andhra Pradesh: TDP stages protest against non-release of job calendar

TDP youth wing activists riding a cycle rickshaw as a form of protest against the State government for not releasing job calendar in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed its strong protest against the State government for not releasing the job calendar yet again and taking the unemployed youth ‘for a ride’.

In Tirupati, educated youth led by Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu took out a rally by riding cycle rickshaws.

“Youth with post graduation, doctorate and professional degrees are forced to ride cycle rickshaws today to feed their families,” he said. Several youth joined coaching centres to equip themselves with the skills required, only to be ‘ditched by the state’ time and again, he said.

The youth leaders also submitted a complaint to the Tirupati West police station against the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘cheating the youth’ with the fake promise of releasing job calendar on Jan 1 every year for filling up 2.30 lakh jobs.

In Kadapa, the Telugu Yuvatha members took out a half-naked procession with placards carrying the slogan ‘Jagan Reddy, Job Calendar Ekkada?’. They also resorted to mock begging as a form of protest, to indicate that the educated, skilled and qualified youth had been pushed by the government to such an extreme. Activists led by the youth wing’s Kadapa parliamentary constituency in-charge Putha Yella Reddy walked from old bus stand to Seven Roads Circle. The cadre shouted slogans against the government for making ‘fake promise’ of filling 2.30 lakh jobs.