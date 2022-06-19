Andhra Pradesh: TDP plans ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ rally to protest ‘attacks’ on BCs

Chief Minister is misusing his power, alleges Atchannaidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu said that the party would organise a ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ rally on Monday to protest the ‘killings and non-stop attacks’ on Backward Classes (BCs).

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Atchannaidu accused officials of spreading falsehoods after ‘unlawfully demolishing the compound wall of former Minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu’s house’ in Narsipatnam.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy misused his power by making the officials and the police carry out the demolition at Ayyanna’s house. In the past, Mr. Jagan had carried out similar attacks on the properties of TDP BC leaders like Palla Srinivas and Sabbam Hari,” he alleged.

The TDP leader recalled that the Chief Minister did not utter a word when BC activist Jalaiah was murdered by the YSR Congress (YSRCP) leaders recently.

With each passing day, the attacks are increasing on BCs all over the State. Till now, the YSRCP has eliminated over 26 persons belonging to the Backward Classes, he said.

The Chief Minister has not called on the family members of any of the murder victims till now. When the TDP leaders tried to visit them, false cases were being filed against them. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy says that BCs are the ‘backbone class’, but he is doing a lot of injustice to them, he said.