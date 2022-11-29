Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders condemn ‘humiliation’ meted out to Muslim women

  1. EPaper
November 29, 2022 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali
Activists of the Telugu Desam Party’s Minorities’ wing staging a protest in Ongole on Monday.

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party’s Minorities’ wing staging a protest in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Activists of the minorities wing of the Telugu Desam Party staged a demonstration in front of Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on Monday in protest against removal of black scarf (chunnis) of women attending a public meeting of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by police at Narsapuram in West Godavari district recently.

‘Jagan Hatao Burkha Bachao’ slogan rented the air as TDP volunteers, led by minorities’ wing Ongole Lok Sabha unit president Sk. Rasul Mohamad, condemned the humiliation meted out to Muslim women who came to attend the public meeting wearing black dresses as per their tradition.

The TDP leader dubbed the YSR Congress Party government as “anti-Muslim” for scrapping several welfare schemes, including ‘Dulhan’, ‘Ramzan Tofa’, ‘Dukan Aur Makan’, implemented during the erstwhile TDP regime. They alleged that the government diverted funds to the tune of ₹1,483.62 crore earmarked for welfare for other purposes between 2019 and 2021.

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole

