Andhra Pradesh: TDP eyeing Kamalapuram seat as Veerasiva gets closer to party

The former MLA has met N. Lokesh recently

Former MLA G. Veerasiva Reddy, right, with TDP State secretary Kasibhatla Satya Sainath Sharma at Kamalapuram in Kadapa district on Sunday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is betting big on winning the Kamalapuram constituency of Kadapa district in the ensuing elections, got a shot in the arm with the former MLA G. Veerasiva Reddy calling on the party’s State Secretary Kasibhatla Satya Sainath Sharma at the latter’s residence on Sunday.

The meet assumes significance in the wake of Mr. Veerasiva Reddy’s recent meeting with the TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, signalling his attempt to inching closer to the party.

Interestingly, Kamalapuram is one of the three constituencies in the district which the party feels could be wrested from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the next elections, as the TDP perceives a higher anti-incumbency here.

However, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is represented by the party strongman and former Kadapa Mayor P. Ravindranath Reddy, who is also the maternal uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The duo is learnt to have discussed the means to let the party’s flag fly high in the constituency. Speaking to the media later, Mr. Sharma said the party intended to leave no stone unturned to win this Assembly segment.