Andhra Pradesh: Suspected gastroenteritis outbreak claims girl’s life

Several people in Tenali village admitted to hospital with acute diarrhoea

Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and Joint Collector G. Rajakumari at the Tenali GGH, where over 12 persons were admitted with symptoms of diarrhoea, on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

A suspected outbreak of gastroenteritis is said to have claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl near a village in Tenali of Guntur district, with several others reportedly admitted to hospital with acute diarrhoea.

Gorikipudi Srinidhi, 14, a resident of Kolakaluru village near Tenali, was one of several villagers who complained of severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea two days ago. Srinidhi, whose condition turned critical, died while being shifted to the Government General Hospital in Tenali.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said that an emergency medical team comprising 30 personnel headed by a doctor was dispatched to the village, and added that the situation was under control.

Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector G. Rajakumari and DMHO Sobha Rani rushed to the village and made arrangements to open a makeshift medical camp at the local ZP high school.

Mr. Venugopala Reddy, who visited the colony on Friday morning along with MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar and Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Meena, formed teams comprising a health worker, ASHA worker, and an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) to conduct a door-to-door survey and identify those who are suffering from symptoms of gastroenteritis.

A makeshift medical camp was opened at the Kolakaluru PHC with 25 beds.

“We have sent water samples for testing. The results are expected by late evening. We have stopped piped water supply and are providing water through tankers and water cans to each household. Doctors have suggested that buttermilk and ORS sachets be given to those suffering from symptoms,” the Collector said.

Locals pointed to the possibility of cross-contamination between the underground drainage and drinking water pipes. The Collector said work would be taken up soon to relocate the drainage pipes.