Andhra Pradesh: Students told to apply for innovation awards

It is aimed at harnessing creative and innovative spirit of schoolchildren

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology has issued a notification for CSIR Innovation Awards for School Children (CIASC) for 2022, according to Special Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Gandham Chandrudu, on Saturday.

In a statement, Mr. Chandrudu urged students to make use of the opportunity and urged teachers to mentor and support them in this regard.

CIASC is an annual national competition to harness the creative and innovative spirit of schoolchildren. It invites students to send their original creative technological and design ideas in the form of proposal for the competition. “The proposals submitted should be novel and utilitarian. It could be a new concept, or idea or design, or a solution to an existing problem or a completely new method/process/device/utility,” he said, explaining that the concept of the innovation should have been proved through a model, a prototype or experimental data.

He said students were encouraged to focus on innovation through ‘design ideas’, however, innovations related to other topics would equally be eligible.

Students up to Class 12 and below 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to apply through their Principal or head of the school. Proposals can be sent by a solo student or a group of students.

Fifteen cash prizes would be given besides certificates. Winner of the first prize (1) would get a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh, winners of second prizes (2) would get ₹50,000 each, third prizes (3) ₹30,000 each, fourth prizes (4) ₹20,000 each and fifth prizes (5) ₹10,000 each.

Mr. Chandrudu said students could visit the website https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in/ for detailed guidelines and a detailed proposal should be submitted on ciasc.ipu@niscair.res.in by April 30.