Andhra Pradesh: Students take out rally with 475-foot-long national flag

Patriotic fervour marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

School and college students carried a 475-foot-long national flag during rally in Ongole as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on Thursday.

Thousands of students led by Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee president Rayapati Jagadeesh carried the Tricolour during the rally that covered the Trunk Road and raised slogans hailing Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the national flag.

Children carrying national flag in unison to mark the 75th year of Independence remained cynosure of all eyes at the arterial Church Centre. Vehicular traffic was disrupted on the arterial road for some time.

The students vowed to contribute to their mite in putting the nation on the path of progress, taking inspiration from freedom fighters including Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and Potti Sri Ramulu.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagadeesh urged the Central government to fulfill the promises made to Andhra Pradesh on the floor of Parliament at the time of bifurcation. “The youth is looking at the Union government for making policies to step up economic growth on par with China and resolve the severe unemployment problem,” he added.