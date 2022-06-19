Andhra Pradesh: Students from any background can crack civils exam, says Collector

The Hindu-Vinex IAS Academy jointly organise awareness programme in Srikakulam

District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar asked the students of all courses, including engineering, medicine, business administration and others, to come forward to take up civil services as a career to serve the nation.

The Hindu and Vinex IAS Academy of Visakhapatnam jointly organised an awareness programme for civil services aspirants here on Sunday.

Participating as chief guest, Mr. Shrikesh said that students who focus on civil services for a couple of years and work hard would be able to become IAS, IPS and IFS officers, while narrating his personal experiences in the main examination and interview.

“Before joining civil services, I was working as a software engineer in Singapore. Instead of pursuing MBA, I opted for civil services as a career and secured All India 57 th rank in my second attempt itself in 2010. Although I am an engineering student, I opted for history and public administration as my optional subjects in the Mains. So, those with different academic backgrounds can also become IAS officers if they have commitment and the will to attain their goal,” said Mr. Shrikesh.

During an interaction with students, Mr. Shrikesh clarified their doubts on the selection of optional subjects, time management techniques, and hurdles in clearing the Mains examination and interview.

Vinex IAS Academy Director N. Srinivasa Rao said that students with rural and Telugu medium background can also become top rankers since language and medium would not be hindrances in their path.

He said that Vinex IAS Academy was offering civil services coaching along with regular degree courses to make students understand the importance of the subject at an early age.

“Regular degree-cum-IAS coaching would make youngsters know the exam pattern and basics including the Indian Constitution, administrative setup of India, economy and others which are taught from the first year itself,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Vinex IAS Academy faculty member Injarapu Jayadev and Srikakulam Lions Club President and academician B. Devabhusana Rao had a interaction with students. They explained about the recent success stories of students of North Andhra region and the achievements of IAS officers from the district.