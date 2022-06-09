Andhra Pradesh: Students’ body demands release of Vidya, Vasati Deevena dues

‘Colleges will not issue certificates unless fees are paid’

The Kurnool unit of Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF) has demanded that the State government must release the amounts due to students as part of the ‘Jagananna Vasati Deevena’ and ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ schemes for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 financial years.

“The colleges will not give certificates to the students who have passed out in these two years, unless the amounts are not released,” pointed out TNSF district secretary Boggula Praveen.

The government has not released the amounts as online classes were conducted for the majority of the students during the said period. However, the colleges were pestering the students for the payment of fees, he added.

Many parents, who cannot afford the college fees, are unable to get their children’s certificates as the government has not issued any letter to the colleges pertaining to exemption of the fee, if the benefits of the Vasati and Vidya Deevena schemes have not been deposited in the accounts of the students’ mothers, he said.