Andhra Pradesh: State-wide National Lok Adalat on June 26

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary M. Babitha has said that a National Lok Adalat will be organised throughout the State on June 26 as per the directions of Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and APSLSA patron-in-chief Prashant Kumar Mishra, and High Court Judge and HC Legal Services Committee chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai.

In a press release here on Friday, she the Lok Adalat was for settlement of pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases (Negotiable Instruments Act), cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, labour cases and all civil cases.

Ms. Babitha said the awards passed by the Lok Adalat were final and no appeals could be made and that court fee paid in pending civil cases would be refunded if such cases were settled in the Lok Adalat. No fees need to be paid for settlement of cases in the Lok Adalat, she added.