Andhra Pradesh: State govt. should stop discussion on three capitals issue and focus on developing Amaravati, says CPI (M)

‘Despite verdict by High Court on the issue, YSRCP is wasting precious time and resources’

‘Despite verdict by High Court on the issue, YSRCP is wasting precious time and resources’

The issue of having three capitals has been lingering on for the last three years. It is time the State government close the issue and focus on developing Amaravati as the capital, said former CPI (M) State Secretary P. Madhu.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that the Andhra Pradesh High Court has already given its verdict on the three capital issues and has clearly stated that the State government has no right in shifting the capital. It has also clearly stated that the government should start developing the capital region and has also specified a time frame. The Supreme Court has also not given a stay on the verdict, despite this the YSR Congress Party-led State government is still harping upon the issue and wasting precious time and resources, he said.

“In this regard we support the farmers of Amaravati and the members of the JAC who have embarked on a padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli. We also advise the JAC members and the farmers not to fall for the sweet words of the BJP leaders who have pledged support for the padayatra. They should even restrain from coming in a ‘rath’ (chariot) drawn by horses, as it symbolises the ‘rath’ of BJP leader L.K. Advani, who had embarked on ‘rath yatra’ in September 1990 and it led to communal clashes across the country,” Mr. Madhu said.

The padayatra is led by the farmers and it should look like the Dandi March of M.K. Gandhi, who had launched it in March 1930, as part of the salt satyagraha, against the British rule, he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, “The leaders of BJP are speaking in two voices. In New Delhi, the leaders are saying that the capital shifting is the decision of the State and here in Andhra Pradesh they are expressing support to the farmers. This indicates that they are trying to misguide and divide the people. So far, BJP has not done anything good for the State. The railway zone is yet to come, there is no talk on the Special Category Status and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has been put up for sale.”

‘Campaign from Sept. 14’

Mr. Madhu said that CPI (M) will launch a campaign from September 14 to 27 across the country to highlight the faulty political and economic policies of the BJP.

There is no concrete evidence of its promised crackdown on black money, GST on essential commodities is a draconian move and there is no talk on clearing the employment backlog, he said. “We will highlight these issues and many more,” Mr. Madhu said.

According to him, there is an anti-BJP wave in the country and regional parties such as RJD, JD (U), TRS and NCP are already voicing for a popular common front to stop the BJP from returning to power in 2024. This is a clear indication of the anti-BJP movement and efforts are on to bring all opposition parties onto one platform.

‘Take action against Kodali Nani’

Taking strong exception to the comments being made by Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani), Mr. Madhu said that the Chief Minister should not only restrain him but also take action against him for his comments made at a personal level against the leaders of the opposition parties, including the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members.

His language is derogatory and unparliamentary and it is setting a bad precedence among the youth, who are picking up such traits, Mr. Madhu said.