Andhra Pradesh: State government imposing heavy tax burden on people, alleges TDP

‘It is making their lives miserable’

Former Minister and Rajam Telugu Desam Party(TDP) In-charge Kondru Muralimohan on Saturday alleged that the State government imposed unprecedented tax burden on common people and made their lives miserable.

As part of ‘Badude Badudu’ protest, he visited various wards of Rajam of Vizianagaram district and interacted with people to know their opinion about hike in power tariff, APSRTC bus charges and property tax, and collection of garbage cess.. “YSRCP government boasts itself over implementing welfare schemes. But in reality, it is extracting more amount from them with direct and indirect taxes. The Chandrababu Naidu government has never put such burden on people. Moreover, it used to create wealth and ensure decent livelihood for all sections of the society,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

He said that the government was unable to ensure protection for people and it was evident with the ghastly rape of a woman in the hospital itself.

Meanwhile, former MLC Gummadi Sandhyarani demanded that the Home Minister Taneti Vanti resign immediately, taking moral responsibility for the incident. She alleged that Women’s Commission chairman Vasireddi Padma crossed her limits and tried to divert the attention of the people by issuing notices to TDP leaders who went to console the victim.