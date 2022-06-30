Andhra Pradesh: Srimukhalingam priest files nomination papers for Presidential election

‘I have done so to get special recognition for the historic temple’

Srimukhalingam temple chief priest Nayudigari Rajasekhar filed nomination for Presidential election to be held on July 18 this year, according to a press release from him on Thursday. He submitted his nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Speaking to media here, he said that he filed nomination papers to get special recognition for the historic Srimukhalingam temple of Srikakulam district. Mr. Rajasekhar had unsuccessfully contested as an independent for Srikakulam Parliament seat in 2019 elections. He had also tested his fortunes in MLC election conducted in 2017 for North Andhra Graduate Constituency. “Srimukhalingam, constructed in 10th Century, is one of the ancient temples of Andhra Pradesh. It would get more prominence with my effort although I knew that I would not win the elections,” he added.



