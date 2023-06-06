HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences at Puttaparthi gets World Environment Day award

The hospital has been chosen for the award for its commitment to encouraging environmental management and energy conservation within the campus by launching a slew of green initiatives

June 06, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences (PG) Director Gurumurthy and Chief Engineer P. Haranath showing the World Environment Day Award to R.J. Rathnakar, extreme left, managing trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust at Puttaparthi on Tuesday.

The Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences (SSSIHMS) received an award for the “clean and green initiatives undertaken with best practices in environmental management” on the occasion of the World Environment Day-2023.

A release from the institute said that SSSIHMS (PG) Director Gurumurthy and Chief Engineer P. Haranath received the award from the Minister of Energy, Environment, Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy at a function organised by the A.P. Pollution Control Board (APPSCB) with the theme, ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’, in Vijayawada.

The hospital is committed to encouraging environmental management and energy conservation within the campus with green initiatives such a sewage treatment plant of 500-KLD capacity, solar power generation of 1.9-MW capacity, check-dams for water conservation, tree plantation, biomedical waste segregation with proper colour coding for ease of disposal, energy-efficient lighting.

The 300-bed tertiary care hospital is equipped with 14 operation theatres, five intensive care units, two cardiac catheterisation laboratories, five in-patient wards and a 24-hour emergency unit with specialities in cardiology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, urology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, anaesthesiology, laboratory services and medical imaging.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee R.J. Rathnakar congratulated the entire medical team of the SSSIHMS for bagging the prestigious award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

