Andhra Pradesh: Skill development initiative to inspire rural women for jobs, entrepreneurship

SPMVV, IIIT and Sri City management have joined hands for the project

IIIT Director G. Kannabiran, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna and Registrar D.M. Mamatha interacting with factory workers in Sri City in Tirupati district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SPMVV, IIIT and Sri City management have joined hands for the project

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and the Sri City management have joined hands to launch a skill development programme to empower women from the rural areas for jobs and entrepreneurship.

IIIT-Sricity Director G. Kannabiran, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru and Registrar D.M. Mamatha discussed the modalities of the project in a meeting with Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy on Thursday.

The Sri City has offered aid and support for the project, which is funded by the American Embassy. Initially, the initiative will be launched in eight villages close to Sri City and based on its success, more villages will be covered. Officials from the women’s university are surveying the villages to understand the requirements and aspirations of the women.

Dr. Sannareddy described the industrial zone as ‘Sthree City’, adding that women make more than 50% of the entire workforce. He welcomed the two educational institutions for coming together for the cause of women. “Our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme aims at developing the neighbourhood, with a focus on improving social infrastructure to meet the educational and health requirements of the villages around,” he said.

Dr. Kannabiran said the employment opportunities available in the industrial ecosystem could be leveraged through a structured engagement approach to benefit rural women.

Later, the academic team visited Everton Tea plant, where 90% of employees are women and learnt about their training priorities.