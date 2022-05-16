Andhra Pradesh: six arrested in ‘land scam’ in Badvel

17 people booked following a complaint lodged by Gopavaram tahsildar

The Kadapa police have busted a land scam and arrested six people including the king pin at Siddavatam road on Tuesday. The police seized fake documents, seven flat seals, 13 round seals, 79 official forms, 31 fake pattas, 66 fake certification forms, two DKT pattas, unfilled forms, 379 house sanction letters, 60 fake pass books, certified copies among others from the residence of the kingpin, identified as Bathina Ravishankar.

The scam involved vast stretches of landholdings in Gopavaram and Badvel mandals and 11 more people allegedly involved in the case are absconding, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Manyam Babu Rao, Bathina Ravishankar, Dara Ravi Kumar, K. Venugopal, Gollapalli Pushparaju and Punganur Murali, while those who are on the run include Pilli Bhaskar, Bhoomireddy Obul Reddy, Paidikalva Venkatramana, Kambala Bujji, Ravi Kumar, T. Sai Pramod, P. Subba Reddy, Eega Yarada Reddy, B. Ramu, and Manyam Priyanka.

Gopavaram mandal tahsildar P. Ramana Reddy lodged a police complaint 4 after he suspected violations in land documents. The police registered cases against 17 persons on May 9 and Badvel Urban Inspector G. Venkateswarlu launched a probe.

‘Records manipulated’

The accused had formed a gang to earn easy money by cheating gullible people. “Ravi Kumar, a Village Revenue Officer, allegedly helped the gang prepare fake seals and forged documents. The gang allegedly blackmailed created fake beneficiaries and manipulated government records,” said Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, after inspecting the seized documents.

The SP appreciated Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Mydukur) S.R. Vamsidhar Goud and the investigation officer G. Venkateswarlu for cracking the case.