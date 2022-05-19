Andhra Pradesh

 Andhra Pradesh: SI booked for cheating

The Kadapa police have booked a cheating case on Jeevan Reddy, a Sub-Inspector in the Cyber Crime wing on Thursday.

The development followed a complaint filed against the SI by one Imran Basha, who accused Jeevan Reddy of cheating many persons by taking money with a fake promise of issuing them shares of a prominent company. It was found during the course of investigation that the accused had indeed collected around ₹18 lakh from the public, police said.

Jeevan Reddy was booked under sections 420, 506 and 34 of IPC.


