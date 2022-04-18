Andhra Pradesh: Schoolchildren, teachers sensitised on hygienic practices

District Education Officer Shriram Purushottam speaking at a health campaign at Aragaonda in Chittoor district on Monday.

Reckitt has forged a partnership with the Total Health, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Apollo Hospitals, for its national campaign titled ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’ in schools at Irala, Bangarupalem, Tavanampalle, and Chittoor mandals.

The campaign, which aims at bringing in changes in the behavior of students and communities by adopting healthy and hygienic practices, was launched with the participation of 165 children, 36 teachers, and headmasters from the four mandals at Aragonda village, 25 km from here, on Monday.

The students and teachers took part in an orientation programme, mass handwashing practices, and children's parliament, followed by cultural events and prize distribution to the winners in various competitions.

Dr. J. Subbanna, Chief Executive Officer (Total Health) told the media that the CSR initiatives launched by the Apollo Hospitals during the last three years had covered 125 schools. “A plan is ready to ensure coverage of 500 more schools with a focus on rural areas in Chittoor district. The Apollo Group is committed to the vision of its founder Dr. Pratap C. Reddy for better health practices for a better India,” he said.

District Education Officer (DEO) Shriram Purushottam appealed to the headmasters and teachers to promote hygienic practices in schools and explain their importance during the meetings of parents' committees.

Anganwadi staff, ASHA workers, Mandal Education Officers, and sarpanches from the four mandals, members of women's self-help groups also took part in the campaign.