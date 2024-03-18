GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh School Education Department declares half-day classes for students from March 18

Holidays have been declared for students of those schools where both SSC and Andhra Pradesh Open School Examination centres are constituted.

March 18, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has declared half-day schools for students of Classes I to IX across the State from March 18 (Monday).

As per a notification issued by School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar to all District Educational Officers and Regional Joint Directors of School Education, managements of schools where Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board examination centres are constituted have been instructed to conduct the Classes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., while in cases of schools that have not been made the SSC exam centres will have the classes from 7.45 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The SSC exams, which began on March 18 (Monday), are being held in 3,473 centres across the State. Meanwhile, holidays have been declared for students of those schools where both SSC and Andhra Pradesh Open School Examination centres are constituted.

The compensatory classes for these students will be held during the holidays, starting from March 18 and April 23, excluding national holidays such as Holi, Good Friday, Easter, Ugadi, Ramzan, Ambedkar Jayanti and Sriramanavami.

The district officials have been instructed to take steps to ensure proper implementation of the timings set for all the schools, falling in the above three categories.

