Andhra Pradesh: Sagarmala project providing many job opportunities for engineering students, says Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman

March 21, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao on Tuesday said that the Union government’s prestigious Sagarmala project would spur economic activity and provide many job opportunities for engineering students across the country.

Speaking at the ECE Students’ ssociation anniversary meeting, Dhruva-2023, of Lending Engineering College of Vizianagaram, he said that hundreds of new ports were being developed and modernised under this project as maritime activity was going up significantly in the country.

He said that engineers of ECE and other branches would continue to get more jobs in ports, ship building industry as cargo handling would cross 2,500 million metric tonnes per annum by year-2025 under the project.

The Chairman of the College P. Madhusudana Reddy and Principal V.V. Rama Reddy asked the students to search for multiple opportunities which were being created with the continuous growth of the Indian economy. Vice-Principal Haribabu Thamineni and others were present.