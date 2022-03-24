Andhra Pradesh: RTC employees’ unions discuss key issues with management

Representatives of the Public Transport Department (PTD- APSRTC) employees associations on Thursday met the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and discussed key issues.

A statement issued by the Executive Director (Administration) Koteswara Rao said the issues that came up for discussion included cadre fixation of the PTD employees, implementation of the Pay Revision Commission 2022, leave encashment and other benefits, promotions, rest room and other facilities for drivers and conductors and medical facilities.

The association leaders also appealed the management to consider jobs on compassionate grounds to the kin of the deceased RTC employees and those who had to discontinue on medical grounds, reimbursement of the medical bills under Employee Health Scheme, improvement of facilities in depots and staff distribution according to the new districts that are coming up.