Andhra Pradesh: RGUKT to issue admission notice on Aug. 30

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) will release the admissions notification for the 2022-23 academic year on August 30.

In a statement, university Chancellor K. C. Reddy and Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy said that a detailed notification on the admission schedule, last date for receiving online applications, counselling dates, selection method, date of the commencement of classes, fee structure and other relevant information related to admissions would be made available on the University website www.rgukt.in immediately after the notification.